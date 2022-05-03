Envista Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $629.3M (-11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.