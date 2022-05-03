Avanos Medical Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:25 AM ETAvanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $197.8M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.