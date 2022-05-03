Sinclair Broadcast Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:26 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 (-450.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBGI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.