Ceridian HCM Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.08 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $289.44M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Gary Alexander last month wrote with Hold rating, "Ceridian: Dim Prospects, Even After Correction".