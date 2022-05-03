Ceridian HCM Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.08 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $289.44M (+23.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Gary Alexander last month wrote with Hold rating, "Ceridian: Dim Prospects, Even After Correction".
