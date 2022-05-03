Kulicke and Soffa Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.25M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.