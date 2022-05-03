SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) +10.6% in Tuesday's trading after beating Q1 adjusted earnings estimates and raising its quarterly dividend by 40% to $0.07/share.

Q1 net income fell to $67.5M, or $0.31/share, from $108.8M, or $0.48/share, in the year-earlier quarter, as revenues fell 3% Y/Y to $355M, and gold equivalent production fell 11% to 173,675 oz from 196,094 oz. at $1,093/oz all-in sustaining cost.

Q1 production at the Seabee mine in Saskatchewan hit a quarterly record 52,582 oz, as the company accessed a continuation of a high-grade zone outside of the mineral reserve.

SSR Mining (SSRM) said it expects stronger production in the quarters ahead, in line with previously announced guidance of 700K-780K gold equiv oz at AISC of $1,120-$1,180/GEO.

The miner raised its mineral reserves by 14% to 9.2M oz of gold, as conversion at the Ardich deposit in Turkey and Seabee's Gap Hangingwall drove a 1.1M oz increase.

The company unveiled inaugural three-year production guidance for annual production in excess of 700K gold equiv oz in 2022, 2023 and 2024 without requirements for material capital investment.

SSR Mining's (SSRM) price return rose 30% YTD and 45% during the past year.