ANSYS Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409.26M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANSS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.