Tecnoglass Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:29 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.47M (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.