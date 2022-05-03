Bio-Techne Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:29 AM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.27M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TECH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.