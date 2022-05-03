MGIC Investment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.28M (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.