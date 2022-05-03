Lannett Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-compared to $0.02 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.65M (-25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LCI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.