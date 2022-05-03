Bandwidth Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-126.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.79M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.