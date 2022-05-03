Lincoln National Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.8B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.