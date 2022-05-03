Sequans Communications rallies after earnings topper, higher margins
May 03, 2022 11:35 AM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is up 11% in premarket trading, Tuesday, after reporting earnings beat in first quarter results.
- Revenue of $13.9M (+13.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M.
- "The main revenue growth driver in the quarter was our LTE-M/NB business with our Monarch products family, which grew more than 24% sequentially and 125% year-over-year, driven by design wins moving into mass production. Also, the Broadband category grew 35% year-over-year, attributable to increased services and licensing revenue from our existing 5G agreements with our strategic partner and Renesas," noted Sequans CEO Georges Karam.
- Gross margin was 68.1% compared to 57.1% in Q4 2021 and compared to 50.1% in Q1 2021.
- Operating loss was $2M vs. $5.8M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.04 beats by $0.07.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $26.3M.
- Outlook: The company said management is targeting sequential growth in the second quarter but continues to monitor potential impacts on revenue of China's pandemic lockdowns and of supply chain disruptions on the timing of product shipments and project advancement.
- Gross margin is expected to be above 55% in the quarter, driven by a strong component of service and licensing revenue.
- "The impact of the Ukrainian crisis on our execution was minimal. Lastly, with the help of TSMC, we expect to have sufficient wafers supply to meet our customers' demand for 2022," added Karam.
- The company has planned to update the outlook once the strategic 5G agreement is closed.
