Turtle Beach Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.4M (-53.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEAR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.