Qualys Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.98M (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QLYS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.