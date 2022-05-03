Global Blood Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.36 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.13M (+43.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GBT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.