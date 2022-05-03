BlackRock TCP Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:40 AM ETBlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-47.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.35M (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TCPC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.