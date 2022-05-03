Ping Identity Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.6M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PING has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.