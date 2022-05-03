Pacira BioSciences Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:42 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+245.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.08M (+530.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.