Genco Shipping Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETGenco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+1483.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.9M (+103.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.