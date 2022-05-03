Pinnacle West Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:43 AM ETPinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-78.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $692.73M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PNW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.