Silicon Motion Technology Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.46M (+31.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.