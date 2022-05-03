Spirit AeroSystems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:43 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.59 (+51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.