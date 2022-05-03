Trane Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:44 AM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.15B (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.