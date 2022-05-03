Xylem Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:47 AM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-23.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.