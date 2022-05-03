Murphy Oil Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:47 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+916.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.4M (+74.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MUR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.