Lumber Liquidators Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:48 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.4M (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.