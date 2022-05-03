Cumulus Media Q1 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2022 11:48 AM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (vs. -$1.07 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.7M (+8.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Last month, CMLS stock soared 40% after a report that a consortium led by radio industry veteran Jeff Warshaw offered to buy the company for $1.2B, including debt.
