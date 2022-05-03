COVID-19 vaccine makers have continued their recent momentum in the morning hours Tuesday after the leading vaccine developer Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opted to keep 2022 outlook for its COVID-19 shot Comirnaty and antiviral Paxlovid unchanged.

Vaccine developers Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX), and Pfizer’s partner in Comirnaty, BioNTech (BNTX), posted notable gains on Monday morning in reaction to data indicating that Paxlovid, approved for high-risk COVID patients, was not effective as a preventative therapy.

Despite topline and bottom-line beats posted by Pfizer (PFE) for Q1 2022, Wall Street took note of the company’s decision to reaffirm its guidance at a time the COVID fears are receding in many countries.

Moreover, the company declined to provide its 2023 outlook for the vaccine at the earnings call.

“…we think investors will be cautious on the reaffirmations of guidance for Paxlovid and Comirnaty,” Bloomberg reported quoting BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan David Seigerman.

Seigerman, who has an Outperform rating on Pfizer (PFE), thinks that the decision could “signal a slowing of any sort of COVID-19 benefit.”

However, JPMorgan’s Chris Schott (Neutral) argues that “there was little expectation for a significant 1Q guidance raise.” Meanwhile, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal (Overweight) sees the decision to reaffirm full-year guidance as a “plus” given the company’s forex exposure.

Ahead of the earnings, Pfizer (PFE) witnessed three downward revisions and one upward revision for its quarterly revenue over the past three months.