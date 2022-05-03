The ODP Corporation Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:50 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (-10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ODP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.