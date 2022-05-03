Tupperware Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:53 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $356.8M (-22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TUP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.