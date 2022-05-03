Vericel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:56 AM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.31M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VCEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.