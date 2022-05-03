Criteo S.A. Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:57 AM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-32.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.82M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.