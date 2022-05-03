Avista Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:57 AM ETAvista Corporation (AVA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $427.01M (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AVA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.