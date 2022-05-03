Berry Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:57 AM ETBerry Corporation (BRY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (vs. $0.07 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.3M (+43.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.