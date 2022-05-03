Brinker Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:58 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Brinker (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+205.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $980.83M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.