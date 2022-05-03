United Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:58 AM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.65 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $420.02M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.