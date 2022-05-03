Charles River Laboratories Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:59 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $908.64M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.