Ladder Capital outlook upgraded to Positive at S&P Global
May 03, 2022 11:59 AM ETLadder Capital Corp (LADR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ladder Capital's (NYSE:LADR) outlook got upgraded to Positive at S&P Global Ratings due to the mortgage REITs' stable operating performance, according to a release dated April 27.
- S&P Global also pointed to the REITs' stable asset quality, existing funding mix and liquidity profile.
- In addition, the ratings agency affirmed Ladder's (LADR) issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating at BB-, a speculative-grade status based on S&P's standards.
- "With over half of our current financing being fixed-rate, coupled with our predominantly floating-rate asset base, Ladder’s net interest income is well-positioned to benefit from rising short-term interest rates, and should in turn allow us to increase distributions to shareholders in the coming quarters,” said CEO Brian Harris.
- Meanwhile, the average Wall Street Analyst views Ladder (LADR) stock as a Strong Buy (3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy).
- Previously, (April 28) Ladder Q1 earnings topped the consensus estimate.