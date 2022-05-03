Ladder Capital outlook upgraded to Positive at S&P Global

May 03, 2022

  • Ladder Capital's (NYSE:LADR) outlook got upgraded to Positive at S&P Global Ratings due to the mortgage REITs' stable operating performance, according to a release dated April 27.
  • S&P Global also pointed to the REITs' stable asset quality, existing funding mix and liquidity profile.
  • In addition, the ratings agency affirmed Ladder's (LADR) issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating at BB-, a speculative-grade status based on S&P's standards.
  • "With over half of our current financing being fixed-rate, coupled with our predominantly floating-rate asset base, Ladder’s net interest income is well-positioned to benefit from rising short-term interest rates, and should in turn allow us to increase distributions to shareholders in the coming quarters,” said CEO Brian Harris.
  • Meanwhile, the average Wall Street Analyst views Ladder (LADR) stock as a Strong Buy (3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy).
  • Previously, (April 28) Ladder Q1 earnings topped the consensus estimate.
