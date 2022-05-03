New York Times Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:00 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $543.47M (+14.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.