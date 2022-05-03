Esperion stock rises as Q1 revenue soars 136% Y/Y
May 03, 2022 12:04 PM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock rose May 3 after Q1 results beat analysts' estimates.
- Q1 total revenues increased +136% Y/Y to ~$18.84M Y/Y.
- U.S. net product revenue of cholesterol lowering therapies Nexletol (bempedoic acid) tablets and Nexlizet (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets grew ~109% Y/Y to $13.35M.
- Retail prescription equivalents increased +56.7% Y/Y.
- The company said royalty and partner revenue grew ~244% Y/Y driven by launches in Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands and continued growth in previously launched territories.
- Net loss narrowed to -$56.73M, compared to -$90.94M in Q1 2021.
- Esperion said research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 13% Y/Y to $24.3M, mainly due to a reduction in alternative supply manufacturing and compensation costs.
- Outlook:
- The company reaffirmed its prior operational expense guidance.
- Esperion (ESPR) expects R&D expenses for full year 2022 to be between $100M and $110M. Selling, General and Administrative expenses for FY22 are expected to be in the range of $120M to $130M.
- The company also expects FY22 operating expenses to be between ~$220M and $240M, inclusive of $25M of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.
- ESPR is +5.85% to $6.07 May 3 market open