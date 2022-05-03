Wingstop Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:01 PM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.2M (+21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WING has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.