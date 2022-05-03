Sculptor Capital Management Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETSculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-40.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88M (-28.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.