Belden Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:04 PM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $572.62M (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BDC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.