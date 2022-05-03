Clean Harbors Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:07 PM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+64.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.