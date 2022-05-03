Bruker Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:07 PM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $572.5M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.