Ardmore Shipping Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:08 PM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.71M (-23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.