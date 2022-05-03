Fresh Del Monte Produce Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:08 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-47.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.