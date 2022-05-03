Rush Street Interactive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (compared to -$0.08 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.4M (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RSI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.